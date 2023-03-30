Virat Kohli Pens Cheesy Love Note For Anushka Sharma With Romantic Pic, Can You Spot Vamika?

Virat Kohli was in a cheesy mood on Thursday morning and did not shy away from letting social media know about it. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared a never-before-seen picture with Anushka Sharma and penned a few sweet lines for her. In the picture, Virat and Anushka appeared to be standing on a bridge, crossing it and holding each other’s hands. Anushka is seen holding Vamika close as well.

The bridge was situated on a stream with picturesque mountains doubling up as the background. Sharing the picture, Virat wrote, “Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love." The post received much love from fans.

While many guessed that the location was from Uttarakhand, a few were aww-struck by his caption. “Oh Sir great. You are a philosopher also," a fan wrote. “Seems like Ram and Sita crossing the river ! RamNavami ki Shubhkamnaye," added another. “Arey you guys are so adorable," a third user said. “Perfect! Perfect! Perfect!" a fourth comment read. “Bas humari bhi photo koi aise hi nikal de jab hum ghumne jaaye," a fifth user joked.

Virat is all set to join his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. The cricketer, who has stepped down as captain of the team, will be seen playing the first match for RCB on Sunday, April 2, against Mumbai Indians. Fans are hoping Anushka and the couple’s daughter Vamika make their way to the stadium to cheer Virat on.

Meanwhile, Anushka is also preparing to make her acting comeback. The actress made a special appearance in the popular song Ghode Pe Sawar from the film Qala. She will next be seen in Prosit Roy’s directorial Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will be portraying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on OTT giant, Netflix. This will not only mark her first film after Vamika’s birth but also her first film since 2018’s Zero.

Read all the Latest Movies News here