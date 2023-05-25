Virat Kohli Says He And Anushka Didn't Start Dating 'Instantly' in Viral Video: 'It Was Awkward...'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have come a long way in their relationships. The lovebirds got married back in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. While the couple had a hush-hush wedding, their dating life was also very private. They had been tight-lipped about their romance for the longest time before making their relationship public.

Virat had once opened up about meeting Anushka Sharma for the first time and how they hit it off. While chatting with former cricketer Ab De Villiers, he shared, “I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like how the hell am I gonna do this? I was really nervous"

“Out of nervousness, I didn’t realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?’ and she was like ‘Excuse me?’ It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking I realized our background was so similar. From there on we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn’t happen instantly," he added.

He further shared, ”It was not like we started dating immediately. We spoke for a long time. I thought I was dating her already. We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day I sent her this message — ‘When I used to be single, I used to do this and that.’ She is like ‘What do you mean you used to be?’. I had already decided in my mind that we were dating. That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy.” And then the rest is history.

Time and again, Virat and Anushka have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Earlier in a conversation with the RCB podcast, Virat talked about the ‘massive’ sacrifices that Anushka made as a mother. “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive,” he shared.

“Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement," the cricketer added.

Virat further called Anushka his biggest inspiration and said, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.