Virat Kohli Visits Temple With Anushka Sharma Day After UGLY IPL Fight With Gautam Gambhir; Watch

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who never fail to shell out major couple goals, recently visited a temple. Their visit comes a day after Virat got into an ugly fight with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq during RCB vs LSG IPL match at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 1.

Virat Kohli was spotted seeking blessings at the temple with wife Anushka. A video shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram account has gone viral. The video shows the Indian skipper in a dhoti and a shawl tied around his neck, while Anushka, on the other hand, is seen wearing a powder pink saree.

Meanwhile, videos of Virat Kohli’s fight with Gautam Gambhir has been all over the internet. However, everyone is dying to know what they actually said to each other. An eyewitness to the whole thing has spilled the beans on what went down on the field, and now the conversation is going viral on social media.

According to the eyewitness, who was present in one of the team dug-outs, the incident began when Kyle Mayers approached Virat Kohli and asked why he was constantly abusing their team. In response, Kohli reportedly retorted, “Why were you staring at me?" The situation escalated quickly when Gautam Gambhir stepped in and tried to diffuse the tension. “Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile," the witness shared with PTI.

“Gautam asked, ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho’ (I haven’t said anything to you, why are you interfering?).

On the work front, while Virat is currently busy with the ongoing season of IPL, Anushka Sharma is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus with the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic based on the life of the former India women’s cricket player, Jhulan Goswami.

