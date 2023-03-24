Virat Kohli Wins The Internet With His Adorable Gesture For Anushka Sharma; Watch Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made a dazzling appearance at the Indian Sports Honour 2023 in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the couple are doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, Anushka and Virat are seen walking together on the red carpet, while the actress holds up her gown to prevent stumbling.

As soon as Virat Kohli notices her, he quickly steps in to assist. “A gentleman who takes care of wife’s dress," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video below:

Social media users were in awe. They filled the comment section with compliments. One of the users wrote, “This couple is literal goals.” Another user wrote, “Need a man like Virat so bad.” One more user added, “Pair made in Heaven.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also shared a few pictures on her social media handle. In the photos, the duo is seen striking some stunning poses. For the event, Anushka Sharma wore a gorgeous violet off-shoulder gown which also featured a side slit. The actress accessorised her look with silver earrings and a few rings. She completed the look with black stilettos. On the other hand, Virat looked dapper in a black blazer, navy blue shirt, and black formal trousers. Take a look at the pictures below:

In a recent podcast by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli stated that over the past two years, he has come to realize the tremendous sacrifices that his wife, as a mother, has had to make. He also said, “Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress made a special appearance in the popular song Ghode Pe Sawar from the film Qala. She will next be seen in Prosit Roy’s directorial Chakda ‘Xpress, in which she will be portraying the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will release on OTT giant, Netflix.

