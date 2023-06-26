Virender Sehwag Trolls Adipurush And Prabhas, 'Film Dekhkar... Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyu Maara'

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has taken a sly dig at Adipurush and its lead actor Prabhas. The film has been facing criticism for its colloquial dialogues and alleged distortion of the Hindu epic Ramayana and its characters. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush features Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sehwag on Sunday wrote, “Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara tha (After watching Adipurush, I came to know why Kattappa had killed Baahubali)." Sehwag was referring to Prabhas’ 2017 blockbuster movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which answered the question why Kattappa (played by Sathyaraj), a loyal slave warrior would kill his own king Amarendra Baahubali (Prabhas).

Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha 😀— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 25, 2023

This comes days after Mahabharata actor Gajendra Chauhan lashed out at Adipurush and demanded a ban on the movie. Even though the makers of Adipurush have changed some controversial dialogues in the movie after a massive backlash, Gajendra said that it wouldn’t make any difference as the damage has already been done.

“No matter how much you try to improve it, it won’t change. It won’t bring any benefit. People have already punished the filmmaker. Look at the collection on the first day and today. They deserve punishment, and they should be punished. I am even surprised by the decisions of the censor board. They should also be questioned. This film should not have been released at all. The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it," Chauhan told India Today.in.

Actor Arun Govil, who played the Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s acclaimed Ramayana on television, also took a dig at the makers of Adipurush by questioning their decision to experiment with a subject like Ramayana.

The veteran actor told CNN-News18, “Why do they want to fool around? Why do they want to bring new things or try new things? Leave us alone. Why do you want to touch God in this fashion? Please don’t do that. And what was the need for it? There are so many other subjects. Do your creative liberty there. What do you want to prove by doing this kind of thing?"