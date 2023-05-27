Virpuaksha, Dasara And Thiruvin Kural Among Top 10 Netflix Films Of This Week

In the last few years, the South Indian film industry has spread its charm all over the country. Films like the Baahubali franchise, the KGF franchise, RRR, Pushpa, The Rise, etc. were released on a pan-India level and became blockbusters at the box office. Films like RRR, whose success was not just limited to India, earned accolades at the global level as well. RRR’s song Naatu-Naatu won the Oscars in the Best Song category. Last year as well, many South Indian films stirred up box office collections. These films are now available on OTT platforms as well.

Here are three South Indian films that are releasing on OTT:

Virupaksha: Virupaksha is a Telugu-language supernatural horror mystery film directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The project stars Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It received a great response from the audience and became a huge hit at the box office. According to reports, the film earned Rs 103 crore at the box office. Now, the film will be released on Netflix on May 21. Reportedly, it has become a hit after its OTT release as well.

Dasara: Dasara is an action-drama film directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. The film has natural star Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Keerthy Shetty, and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead roles. The film received good reviews and was a hit as well. It has also been released on Netflix and has received a great response from viewers.

Thiruvin Kural: It is a Tamil-language psychological action thriller film directed by Harish Prabhu. It stars Arulnithi, Bharathiraja, and Aathmika in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but was liked by the audience. Recently, it was also released on Netflix and received a good response.

These films have been doing well after their OTT releases and competing with Bollywood films. In the top 10 films of this week on Netflix, Rani Mukherjee’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway takes the first spot, Kathal has taken the second spot, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is at number three.

Virupaksha is at number four, The Mother at number five, Shehzada at number six, Thiruvin Kural at number seven, Dasara at number eight, Mission Majnu at number nine, and Clifford the Big Red Dog at number ten.