Viruman Fame Aditi Shankar To Star In Director Ramkumar’s Next?

Actress Aditi Shankar has gained immense popularity after her performance in the latest release, Maaveeran. The film was directed by Madonne Ashwin and starred Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. It has been doing well at the box office and has received a great response from the critics as well. Aditi Shankar is the youngest daughter of renowned Tamil director S Shankar. Her love for acting and films persuaded her to shift her career, from being a doctor to that of an actor.

Aditi made her debut in the Tamil film industry with the action entertainer Viruman in 2022. The film was directed by M Muthaiah and starred Karthi as the male lead. Her performance was liked by the audience. Apart from acting, Aditi Shankar is also an exceptional singer. She also sang a song named Maduraiveeran Alaktula in her debut film Viruman and lent her vocals to the song Vannarappettaiyila in Maaveeran. Now, there has been news that Aditi Shankar will soon be seen in another film by a popular director.

According to reports, there has been news that Aditi Shankar has signed a brand new film with director Ramkumar. Ramkumar has already given two superhits in Tamil cinema, Mudasupatti and Ratsasan. The two films belonged to completely different genres and were highly appreciated by the audience. The new film will feature Vishnu Vishal as the male lead, and this will mark the third collaboration between the director and actor after Mudasupatti and Ratsasan. Earlier, the makers announced Vishnu and Ramkumar’s collaboration.

It is reported that the film will go on floors this year, but there has been no official announcement regarding this matter.

Apart from that, there has been news that Aditi Shankar has also signed her third film, which will be directed by popular filmmaker Vishnuvardhan and produced by Xavier Britto. Reportedly, the film also stars Akash Murali in the lead role.

Aditi Shankar also has another film named 7G Rainbow Colony 2 in her pipeline. The first part of the film was a great hit with the audience.