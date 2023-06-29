Virupaksha Producers Gift Mercedes C-Class To Director Karthik Dandu

Director Karthik Varma Dandu has achieved tremendous success with his recent film Virupaksha, which turned out to be a blockbuster. As a token of appreciation, the makers of the film have gifted him a luxurious Benz car.

He has garnered praise from both the audience and critics for his captivating screenplay in Virupaksha. This pan-Indian release centred around horror and witchcraft, has amassed an impressive gross collection of Rs 100 crore. The film’s success has undoubtedly established Karthik as a promising director in the industry.

To honour Karthik’s exceptional talent and dedication, the producers of Virupaksha presented him with a remarkable gift- a high-end luxury Mercedes-Benz. Karthik shared his joy by posting photos of himself receiving the car keys from Sai Dharam Tej, along with a snapshot featuring the esteemed director Sukumar.

While sharing the pictures, Karthik wrote, “Virupaksha journey will be lifetime memory…I would like to extend my gratitude to my guru @aryasukku sir, my hero @jetpanja and producers @bvsn_prasad sir and bapi sir for the lovely gift…#virupakshamovie."

The car belongs to the C class model range, which is known for its elegance and performance, with a market value in India ranging from Rs 65 to 70 lakh. This generous gesture not only acknowledges Karthik’s accomplishments but also serves as a testament to his hard work and success in the film industry.

Virupaksha boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Suneel, Ajay, Soniya and more in pivotal roles. Under the direction of Karthik Dandu, the film beautifully weaves a mystical thriller while staying true to its core theme. Karthik’s distinct approach resonated strongly with audiences, garnering an overwhelming response and propelling the film to tremendous success at the box office. The combination of a talented cast and Karthik’s skilful storytelling made Virupaksha a remarkable achievement in the industry.