Vishal On FEFSI's Rule: 'How Can You Stop A Dulquer Salmaan From Acting In Tamil Film?' | Exclusive

Tamil actor Vishal, who is best known for superhit films like Sandakozhi, Pandiya Naadu, Paayum Puli and Poojai, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the alleged new guidelines issued by the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) that say only Tamil artists can be employed in Tamil films. The new directive by FEFSI, headed by filmmaker RK Selvamani, was earlier criticised by Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, who requested the Tamil film industry to be “inclusive".

Now, Vishal, who is also the general secretary of Tamil Nadu Nadigar Sangam, has broken his silence on the matter. “I had a call (before this interview) as a General Secretary of the South Indian Film Artists Association and I asked them if it really happened. But apparently they said that it was not told in the way the press took it forward. It was a discussion or something."

Vishal continued, “As an actor, I’d say it’s stupidity. First of all, I’m ashamed that my city doesn’t have a film city. We go to Ramoji Film City to shoot. First of all, get us a film city. You have no right to thrust your perception upon a director’s creativity. A director would want a Tom Cruise to act in a Tamil film, how can you stop him? A director would want a Dulquer Salmaan or a Vijay Varma to act in a Tamil film, how can you stop? You can’t stop. There’s no one singular perception to make a rule, and we follow it; no way! So if at all, they pass a rule, definitely it won’t even work for a day. Nobody’s gonna listen. Regarding workers, when I was the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council, we had come to a conclusion on a lot of things, but the minute I stepped out all hell broke loose. A producer is the main person whose rights need to be safeguarded. Everyone around the producer makes money, but the producer goes home empty-handed. So, I don’t think this rule will be of any good. It won’t last long. It will just remain as a statement. That’s it."

Vishal’s statement comes after Tamil actor Nasser, who is the president of Tamil Nadu Nadigar Sangam, claimed that FEFSI’s actions were “miscommunicated".

On the work front, Vishal will next be seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 15, 2023.