Vishnu Priya To Sagar, Celebs Likely To Participate In Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu has been one of the most popular reality shows on TV. The show’s previous seasons received great viewership from the audience. The first season of the show was hosted by actor Jr NTR, which received a great response. After that, actor Nani was roped in as the show host for the second season. From the third season onwards, the popular reality show has been hosted by actor Nagarjuna. He has been lauded for his fantastic hosting skills. Now, the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu is back and is expected to start in September. Let’s look at the contestants who might appear on the show this season.

Yuva Samrat: Yuva Samrat has been finalised as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. He is a popular social media star and came into the limelight for his videos on YouTube. He has a lot of followers on social media.

Sagar: Sagar is a popular TV actor and has also acted in a few films. He came to the limelight for his performance in the popular Telugu show Mogali Rekulu. He has also acted in a few films.

Bullet Bhaskar: Bullet Bhaskar is a popular name in the comedy world. Currently, he is a mentor in a comedy show. Apart from that, he also worked as a dubbing artist and is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Vishnu Priya: Vishnu Priya’s name has always been in the mix for Bigg Boss. The popular actress and social media personality has a huge fan following, and it is speculated that she will be entering the house this season.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya: Vaishnavi Chaitanya is enjoying the success of her film Baby, which has left an indelible mark on the audience. She has been highly appreciated in the film. Now, there have been rumours that the actress will also be entering the Bigg Boss house for this season.

Navya Swamy: Navya Swamy is a popular actress in the television world. She has been a part of various hit serials and has done some films as well. The actress might feature in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Durga Rao: Tiktok star Durga Rao might also enter the Bigg Boss house. He has a popular social media personality and is famous for his unique dance moves.