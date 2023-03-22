The much-awaited Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj-starrer Das Ka Dhamki was released in theatres on Wednesday. Fans are looking forward to what this Vishwak-directorial film has to offer. Vishwak Sen’s father Karate Raju produced the film through Vanmaye Creations and Vishwak Sen Cinemas. Recently, a pre-release event of Das Ka Dhamki was held. South star Jr NTR was the main guest at this event, which gave the film much more exposure.

According to trade sources, Das Ka Dhamki’s worldwide pre-release business is estimated to be Rs 8 crore. According to reports, the Nizam area’s theatrical business is worth up to Rs 3 crore. It is also reported that the pre-release business for this film is up to Rs 3 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 80,00,000 in the ceeded region, and Rs 10 crore overseas and in other states combined. Due to the lack of big movie releases in Telugu states, Das Ka Dhamki is playing in a large number of theatres.

The supporting actors of the film include Rao Ramesh, Hyper Adi, Rohini, Prithviraj, and Mahesh. The lyrics were written by Prasanna Kumar Bejawada, and the music was composed by Leon James. Dinesh K Babu is in charge of cinematography. This film’s editor is Anwar Ali, and the art director is A Ramanjaneulu.

The film’s team were on a promotional spree. An interesting video segment from their promotional campaigns recently surfaced on social media. In the clip, Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj can be seen playing a game called ‘This or That’. It was tweeted by Vishwak Sen Cinemas. They were to select their favourites from a list of categories such as food and actors. In the category of actors, they had to choose between Balayya (Nandamuri Balakrishna) and Nandamuri Taraka Rama (NTR) Rao, and Ajith or Thalapathy Vijay.

This or That ? Confusion vaddhu 😉Ugadi roju #DHAMKI ne Muddhu❤️Here’s THIS or THAT ft. Mass Ka Das @VishwakSenActor & beautiful @Nivetha_Tweets 😍 Book your tickets now!- https://t.co/2JaGvTvN8Z#DasKaDHAMKI In Cinemas from March 22nd 🔥@VanmayeCreation pic.twitter.com/UIQqvCwizO — Vishwaksen cinemas (@VScinemas_) March 19, 2023

Vishwak and Nivetha couldn’t make up their minds between Balayya and NTR. When given the option of choosing between these two options, Nivetha burst out laughing. When given the choice between Ajith and Vijay, Vishwak chose Vijay. Nivetha was initially hesitant, but she also made the same choice. The video has received over 80,000 views so far.

