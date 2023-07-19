CHANGE LANGUAGE
Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'; Check Out Its Release Date Here
1-MIN READ

Vivek Agnihotri Announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'; Check Out Its Release Date Here

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

PTI

July 19, 2023

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri announces The Kashmir Files Unreported.

Vivek Agnihotri announces The Kashmir Files Unreported.

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri also directed the 2022 movie The Kashmir Files. It became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday announced his upcoming non-fiction project The Kashmir Files Unreported which will be soon released on streamer ZEE5. The filmmaker, who earlier directed the 2022 movie The Kashmir Files, shared the news on his social media pages along with its official teaser, saying that it will present the “vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus".

“A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the vulgar truth of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED," Agnihotri tweeted. The filmmaker, however, did not provide any details of the format of “The Kashmir Files Unreported".

The streaming service also shared the teaser of the project and said it will help the viewers “rediscover the neglected chapters of Kashmiri Pandits history". “Some tragedies are still yearning for a closure… #TheKashmirFilesUnreported coming soon," ZEE5 tweeted.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by terrorists. Featuring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, the movie opened to polarised reactions on March 11, 2022, but became one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. It created a massive controversy following its release with several calling it a ‘propaganda’ movie.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri’s next directorial is The Vaccine War, which is scheduled to be released on August 15 in 11 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Assamese.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 19, 2023
last updated:July 19, 2023, 19:45 IST