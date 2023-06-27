Vivek Agnihotri Answers If Censor Board Had No Objections To Adipurush, Says 'We Don't Watch Film'

Amid the ongoing Adipurush controversy, several people are repeatedly wondering how the Prabhas starrer was approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is also a CBFC board member, recently talked about the same when he explained that the film is not watched by the committee but by the common people.

“I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet. I was busy shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. I wrapped up the film a few days back. So, I don’t know much about the movie,” Agnihotri told India.com.

“If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films. I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive,” he added.

However, the filmmaker also argued that one has to be extremely ‘sensitive and responsible’ while making a movie which might hurt somebody’s faith. “Your beliefs could be different from mine. Like if a mother believes that her child is the most beautiful child in the world, then I have no right to prove her wrong because it’s her faith and love. There’s no logic when it comes to the matters of faith and love. Trying to shake that faith, to hurt the sentiments and the belief of those people is a sin in itself," he told the news portal.

Interestingly, Agnihotri’s comments come at a time when Allahabad High Court also slammed the censor board recently and asked, “what is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film also features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang. The film hit theatres on June 16. However, ever since the film’s release, it has been facing criticism for its dialogues and portrayal of Ravana and Lord Hanuman. Despite the makers changing the infamous ‘kapda tere baap ka’ dialogue, there have been demands to ban and boycott the movie.