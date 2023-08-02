CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2Gadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Vivek Agnihotri Pens Cryptic Post On 'Lonely Deaths' of Bollywood: 'You Can Get Away With Murder...'
2-MIN READ

Vivek Agnihotri Pens Cryptic Post On 'Lonely Deaths' of Bollywood: 'You Can Get Away With Murder...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 13:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy with his next directorial The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy with his next directorial The Vaccine War.

In the wake of art director Nitin Desai's demise, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has written a cryptic post about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' on his Twitter account.

Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently shooting for his next directorial The Vaccine War, on Wednesday penned a cryptic post on ‘lonely deaths of Bollywood,’ without mentioning any names. Vivek’s post came hours after art director Nitin Desai death by alleged suicide.

Taking to his Twitter account, Vivek wrote: ‘LONELY DEATHS OF BOLLYWOOD: It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here."

He continued, “Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving. Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone."

Vivek further spoke about how the super stardom of an actor in Bollywood fizzles out as soon as the new generation comes into the picture. “You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone. Only you know what is happening in that tunnel. You want to talk but nobody is free. You talk to yourself. But you don’t even know how to listen to yourself."

“You have nothing to hold on to. You never invested in family, friends, values, morals, ethics, kindness, gratitude. So you have none. Since you have none, there is no money and fame. You invested in self, so you have only yourself. In its ugliest form. But you don’t like yourself without makeup. Without fans. All you are left with is a fan above you, on the ceiling. Sadly, this fan becomes your only fan which helps you bring an end to your lonely and miserable life. Some hang there, dying every moment. Some just hang themselves. This is the usual end," he concluded.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. Vivek Agnihotri
first published:August 02, 2023, 13:15 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 13:15 IST