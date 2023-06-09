Vivek Agnihotri Questions Free Streaming of Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy; Says 'Bollywood Celebrating Own Destruction'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has expressed concerns about the digital release strategy of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film, Bloody Daddy. The movie has been made available for free on JioCinema from June 9. The Kashmir Files director has criticised the move, referring to it as an “unconventional business model," and said that it may have negative consequences for Bollywood.

On Friday, Vivek shared a newspaper advertisement on Twitter that carried the OTT release of Bloody Daddy. He questioned the rationale behind offering a 200 crore film for free streaming and wrote, “Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction.”

Why would anyone show a 200 cr film for free? What’s this insane business model? Sad news is that Bollywood is celebrating its own destruction. pic.twitter.com/OcpQyfgCEE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 9, 2023

Explaining how it works, one user wrote, “They’ll give everything free for few/several months to increase the customer base. Later they’ll start charging minimal fee to retain the customers. Soon other OTT platforms too will have no option but to charge less to customers and generate revenue thru ads instead. OTT, supposed to be an add free platform, will too turn into TV.

In response to the tweet, Vivek asked if the ₹200 crore serves as their advertising expenditure. Many agreed to it. One user wrote, “If something is for free, then you are the product. Enjoy!"

Apart from Shahid Kapoor’s entrance into the den of villains, his swag and action-packed heroics – the film features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor as the antagonists on a quest to reclaim their drug shipment from Shahid. The trailer features gunfights, gripping action sequences, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty. Jointly produced by Jio Studios, AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World, Bloody Daddy is streaming on JioCinema.