Vivek Agnihotri Says He's 'More Intelligent' Than Bollywood Stars: 'Their Dumbness Was Pulling Me Down'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for speaking his mind, has once again criticized Bollywood and its stars. He mentioned that some Bollywood movies seem ‘dumb’ because of the actors in them. He shared how these less-capable celebrities have harmed his career, making him think about leaving the industry.

On the Unscripted Podcast, The Kashmir Files director said, “I am not saying it arrogantly, but rather I am telling the truth. I started feeling that the stars I work with, are not educated and have no idea about the world. I am far more intelligent than them and my worldview is definitely better than theirs. So their dumbness was pulling me down. They are so dumb that they pull you down with them.”

He said that Indian cinema lacks substance due to their actors. “These actors are often lacking in depth, which influences directors and writers negatively. They seem to underestimate the intelligence of the audience. In my role as a writer and director, the value of my film is equated with the film’s star. The film’s recognition doesn’t come from me, but from the actor who might lack depth. Hence, I’ve mentally distanced myself from Bollywood," he added.

He mentioned that Bollywood keeps showing the same kind of movies, just adding more excitement. He added, He said, “The audience is very intelligent, if you provide them with intelligent material, they will consume it. For example, there is a bookstore, they sell playboy and they also sell Bhagavad Gita. The Gita sales are lower when compared to Playboy. So I came out of this whole idea of ‘selling’ and I totally reinvented myself.”

Reportedly, Vivek’s upcoming project revolves around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and is titled ‘The Delhi Files.’ Additionally, he is eagerly anticipating the release of ‘The Vaccine War.’