Vivek Agnihotri Shares Meme Trolling Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Prabhas' Salaar, Tweet Goes Viral

The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri shared a meme that trolled Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Jawan and Prabhas’ highly-anticipated film Salaar. The filmmaker, who has often shared his thoughts about SRK and Prabhas in the past, took to X (previously known as Twitter) to share a meme that compared the audiences are waiting for Jawan, Salaar and Vivek’s film The Vaccine War. “Kids waiting for… #Jawan. Mens waiting for… #Salaar. Legends waiting for… The Vaccine War," read the post.

Vivek shared a screenshot of the meme and wrote, “I just love Indian memers. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory." The post has caught social media users’ attention and left the internet divided. “Not a legend but waiting for both #Salaar and #TheVaccineWar," a user wrote. Vivek replied, “Perfect. ❤️❤️❤️."

“Rightly said. Its a meme. No one takes it seriously. 😂," a user wrote. “When you see memes with Mens in it, you know it’s not correct," another user wrote. “Kitni bar Srk ko involve karoge promotion keliye, Directly or indirectly," asked a third user.

Although the meme, Vivek showed his support to Jawan. During a recent AMA, a fan asked, “Clash with srk if has guts." Vivek replied, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.”

Vivek is set to release his upcoming film The Vaccine War in September. The film is set hit the cinemas on September 28, 2023. The film is based on the coronavirus vaccine during the pandemic. The film will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi. The Vaccine War will clash with Prabhas’ upcoming release, Salaar. The film is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, Jawan is slated to release on September 7. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is also being reported that Shah Rukh has a double role in the film. It is claimed that King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and a jailer (son) in the movie. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. It is claimed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.