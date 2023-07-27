Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS 'Fake News' About Box Office Clash with Prabhas: 'There Is No Comparison'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed a report that has falsely quoted him about the box office clash between him and Prabhas. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam were released in February 2022. While The Kashmir Files emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, Radhe Shyam did not do business as per expectations. A report claimed that Vivek said he was going to repeat the clash with The Vaccine War.

“I’ve won clashing against Prabhas (Radhe Shyam) with My Kashmir Files. I’m going to repeat the same clash with him this time with my The Vaccine War," the false quote read. Vivek has denied issuing any such statement. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker clarified that he has not made any such statements and dubbed Prabhas a ‘mega mega star."

“Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us," he tweeted.

Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me. https://t.co/QRuYX3XFZz — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 27, 2023

The fake statement emerged a day after Vivek took an indirect jibe at Adipurush and Prabhas for playing lord Ram in Om Raut’s film. “When you make something you don’t believe in, but you make it kyunki aaj kal yeh chal raha hain, you are definitely going to go wrong with stories of faith. When you are making stories of faith, first, you should be the person to have 100 percent faith in it or be a historian. I don’t think otherwise it will ever work in India," Vivek told ETimes.

Without mentioning names, Vivek further took a dig at filmmakers likely to cast “stars” in a film based on Ramayan. For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on his screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expected to play the lead roles of Sita and Ram, respectively, in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek is working on the movies, The Delhi Files, and The Vaccine War. On the other hand, Prabhas will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K and Salaar.