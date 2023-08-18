Vivek Agnihotri Takes Dig At Karan Johar, His 'Sena' and 'Chamchas': 'My problem Is...'

Vivek Agnihotri has lashed out at Karan Johar for promoting ‘values which are not ours’ in his films. In a recent interview, Agnihotri called KJo a ‘wonderful’ man but shared that he does not like the value system that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Khaani director promotes in his cinema. “I don’t like the entire politics of that man," Agnihotri told India.com.

“My problem is the kind of value system and the kind of politics you have created in Bollywood that have come to mean only one thing which is wrong. This over-glorification of stardom or star system is all done by Mr Karan Johar and I am against that,” Agnihotri added.

Vivek Agnihotri argued that with his films, Karan Johar is ‘not letting’ Indians thrive. He also accused Johar of not resenting Indian values and culture in his cinema. “I find myself in a place where I have no option but to oppose it. However much I love him for his craft, I am sure he must be a great person but he is giving strength to the star system. He is nurturing the star system, the studio system. He is creating and helping a system which is not letting middle-class, Hindi-speaking, Indian, raw-rooted, talented citizens thrive. That is my complaint. He is promoting values which are not our values. These values are imported. I don’t want Bollywood to thrive on imported values when we have such a great, fantastic value system in place,” he said.

The Vaccine War further hoped for Karan Johar, his ‘sena’ and ‘chamchas’ to travel across the country so that they understand its values. “I hope God blesses him and he travels India without his sena and his chamchas. He travels to every small town, and middle-class town in India, lives there in cheaper hotels and struggles in those cities to understand what India is, and then Karan Johar will understand what is wrong with Bollywood," he concluded.