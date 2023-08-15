CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Confirmed! The Vaccine War Is Set For MEGA Clash With Prabhas' Salaar; To Release On Sep 28

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 10:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Salaar and The Vaccine War will hit the theatres on September 28.

Vivek Agnihotri has finally confirmed that his upcoming film 'The Vaccine War' is all set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri has finally confirmed that his upcoming film The Vaccine War will hit the theatres on September 28. The film is all set to clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar at the box office. This will be the second biggest box office clash this year after Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Sharing the big announcement, Vivek wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us."

This major development comes weeks after Vivek Agnihotri took a potshot at movies laced with “nonsense action with loud sound" in a series of explosive tweets amid the release of Salaar teaser. Vivek and Prabhas previously locked horns at the box office during the release of their respective films The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam last year.

Without taking any names, Vivek recently wrote, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."

He continued, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent." His tweets came hours after the release of Salaar teaser, in which Prabhas was dubbed as “the most violent man."

