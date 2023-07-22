Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported To Stream On Zee5; Know What It's About

The year 2022 was huge for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri as he delivered The Kashmir Files, a commercial hit but not without its fair share of controversies, with many calling it a propaganda project overlooking facts conveniently. The filmmaker is back in the limelight with the release of the trailer of his upcoming web series titled The Kashmir Files Unreported. The show, as per reports, is all set to reveal the “vulgar truth of the Kashmir Genocide of the Hindus”.

The show is considered to focus on the “unheard, unseen and untold” side of Kashmir and is touted to be “heart-wrenching”. It will unravel what led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. Vivek Agnihotri shared this announcement on Twitter. He wrote, “Presenting: The true story of gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is finally here, in their voices. A web series of the most inhuman truth and its politics that even sinister genocide deniers can’t cancel. Not anymore. Coming soon on ZEE5 Premium. Kashmir Files Unreported.”

The video captures interviews of people sharing their stories, archival records, and a few video footage recorded by Agnihotri while making the movie. The makers also informed that the show will be featuring conversations with historians, experts, real-life victims and their families. The trailer declares the show to be “shocking” and “eye-wrenching” and wants to uncover the truth behind the genocide.

In a tweet from July 19, he had written this show is especially for the ones who had questioned The Kashmir Files.

“PRESENTING: A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now bringing to you the VULGAR truth of the Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question. Coming soon #KashmirUNREPORTED. Be ready to cry."

As reported by NDTV, Vivek Agnihotri stated, “We took viewpoints of historians, those who served here in the Army and police, Kashmiri Pandits, stories of victims recorded in video, and all the research that we had done. We have put it together which will be saved as a document for the future.”

He even called it a type of ‘national archive’ that he with Zee5 will be presenting to the world. As part of his research, the filmmaker claims to have interacted with authorities in the valley and checked the Parliament records, newspapers, international documentaries, and videos. He also interacted with journalists who had covered the events at that time in Kashmir.

The Kashmir Files Unreported, which will be a seven-part series and will stream on Zee 5. It is produced by Vivek Agnihotri and his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi under the banner of Iambuddha Entertainment.