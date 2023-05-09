Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Is Picky With His Roles, 'After Two Decades Of Being In The Industry, You Are ..'

When Vivek Oberoi entered the showbiz industry, he was destined to become a superstar since all the films he featured in went on to sweep the Box Office. Whether it was Shaad Ali’s Saathiya or Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, there was nothing stopping the actor from attaining glory. However, his career trajectory went through a slump in the later years and he had to face struggles. Regardless of the challenges, he bounced back. In a recent interview, Vivek Oberoi talked about being picky about his roles and receiving ‘pay cut’ for working in the South.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the Saathiya actor explained, “I already know the ones that I’ve done just for money or just irresponsibly - out of insecurity as an actor - so I already know those movies. Today where I stand, I have realised that I don’t need to do that anymore. When you feel you don’t have to do something for any other reason, but the joy and passion of it, then whether it’s a success or a failure,it’s an attempt that works or doesn’t, it doesn’t matter. After two decades of being in the industry you are empowered enough to be able to stand behind something that you love, that you believe in, that you’re attempting to do differently."

Vivek Oberoi also revealed that he wants to work in all the languages of the South. He shared, “I decided I want to do a film in each Southern language. Even though I knew that whatever I charge in Hindi, in other languages, I can’t even get that fee. So, you take a pay cut and do harder work in a language that’s not natural to you.”

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi will be next seen in Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?. Along with acting, Oberoi will also be producing the film.

