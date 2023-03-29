Vivian Dsena Reveals He Converted To Islam During Ramadan 2019, Says 'I Find Lot of Peace, Solace...'

TV star Vivian Dsena has put all speculation around his conversion to Islam to rest. The actor, in a recent interview, confirmed that he “started following Islam” a few years ago. Vivian prefers to keep his personal life away from the media limelight but during a recent conversation with Bombay Times, the actor, born Christian, opened up about accepting Islam as his religion.

The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani star added that now he finds “peace in praying five times a day.” The media portal quoted Vivian Dsena as saying, “Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest.”

Vivian Dsena is known for his work in popular TV shows like Madhubala, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He was earlier married to his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee but they divorced in 2021.

In the same interview, Vivian addressed the rumours about his second marriage and his kid. He revealed that tied the knot with his girlfriend Nouran Aly, who is a former journalist from Egypt, about an year ago and they have a four-month-old daughter.

“Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What’s the big deal about it, and how is this anyone’s concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right. I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago. Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivian Dsena was last seen in TV show Sirf Tum, which ended last year in September.

Read all the Latest Movies News here