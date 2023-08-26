VJ Chitra Suicide Case: Madras HC Instructs Mahila Court To Finish Trial In 6 Months

The Madras High Court has directed the Mahila Court Thiruvallur to expedite the trial of the Tamil television actress VJ Chitra’s suicide case and complete it within six months. The order comes after Chitra’s father Kamaraj moved to the high court seeking to transfer the trial of his daughter’s suicide case from Thiruvallur Court to a sessions court in Chennai and expedite the trial. The petition was presented before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

The petitioner said that considering his old age, the case should be transferred to Chennai sessions court. The judge during the hearing refused to accept the request of the transfer and directed the Mahila court to speed up the trial. He also ordered the court to finish the trial within six months.

According to the late actress’ father, the prime accused of the case Hemanth Ravi, who was Chitra’s husband, is trying to slow down the trial of the case by filing various petitions.

VJ Chitra was found dead at a hotel located on the outskirts of Chennai on December 9, 2020. She had checked into her room at 1 am, the previous night after completing her shoot for a show on Vijay TV channel. Police in its investigation found it to be a suicide case but later actress’ husband Hemanth Ravi was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide based on the complaint of the parents of the late actress.

In February 2021, Hemanth was granted conditional bail by Madurai Court. In his bail plea, he maintained that he didn’t force Chitra to leave her acting career or doubt her integrity. Last year, he filed a petition in the Madras HC seeking an injunction against the charge sheet filed in the case. He even claimed that a powerful politician, who was responsible for the death of his wife, had threatened him.

VJ Chitra gained fame with her role in the popular Tamil daily soap opera Pandian Stores. She also made her debut on the big screens with Calls, which was released after her death in 2021.