VJ Sunny-starrer Sound Party Wraps Up Shoot, First Poster Unveiled

VJ Sunny has been enjoying his moment of fame and success after winning Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Since then, the actor has received a lot of recognition from the audience and has become quite popular. With his newly-found popularity, the VJ-turned-actor will also be seen in some of the most exciting projects. He was recently seen in a comedy film Unstoppable that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. VJ Sunny will be next seen in another film named Sound Party. Now, there is news that the shoot of the film has been wrapped up. Sound Party is directed by debutant Sanjay Sheri. With the film’s shoot has wrapped up, post-production formalities are about to begin. The poster of Sound Party was unveiled by Telangana politician Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Talking about the poster, Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the title and the first poster are quite interesting. She said, “The title suggests that the concept of the film is quite entertaining. This film will be a great success. I wish the director, the producers, all actors, and all technicians all the best."

Sanjay Sheri and VJ Sunny were also present at the poster launch and thanked the politician for unveiling the poster. They also stated that Sound Party has come out well beyond what they had expected and spoke of the positive responses they’ve received for the title of the project. Jayashankar, the presenter, credited the producers for trusting the story and making the project on a large scale. The producer also said that there will soon be an official announcement regarding the release date of the film.

Apart from VJ Sunny, the film also stars popular actress Aamani’s niece, Hrithika Srinivas, who will be seen playing the female lead in Sound Party. Ali, Saptagiri, Prudhviraj, Mirchi Priya, Manik Reddy, Ashok Kumar, Kadambari Kiran, Gemini Suresh, and others will be seen in supporting roles. The project is bankrolled by Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra under the banner of Full Moon Media Productions.