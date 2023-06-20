Voice Of Sathyanathan Starring Dileep And Anupam Kher To Release On This Date

The upcoming Malayalam film Voice of Sathyanathan, starring Dileep, has confirmed its release date. Directed by Raffi, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 14. The makers have also released a second teaser, which provides a sneak peek at the roles portrayed by Dileep, Joju George, Siddique, Jagapathi Babu, Johny Antony, Ramesh Pisharody and others.

The teaser begins with a voiceover indicating caution due to the mysterious nature of the protagonist’s past while showing Joju George in jail. The teaser captures the familiar humour found in Raffi-Dileep films, reminiscent of movies like Punjabi House (1998) and Thenkasi Pattanam (2002). It concludes with an intense fight scene set in a prison, building anticipation for an equally thrilling experience.

The highly anticipated movie stars Dileep in the main role, with Veena Nandakumar, cast as the female lead. Notable actors such as Joju George, Siddique, Anusree, Anupam Kher, Johny Antony, Makarand Deshpande, Jagapathi Babu and Ramesh Pisharody will also play important characters in the film.

Raffi is responsible for handling the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film as well. The cinematography has been managed by Jithin Stanislaus and Swaroop Philip, while Shameer Mohammed has taken on the role of the editor. The music has been composed by Ankit Menon, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Before this, Dileep had four theatrical releases in 2019. However, in 2021, his film Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan took a direct-to-OTT release. Fans must be delighted that Dileep’s film is returning to theatres after a gap of four years.

Besides, Dileep is getting ready to wow his fans with the exciting action-packed film Bandra, directed by Arun Gopy. Recent reports suggest that the movie is scheduled for release this year during the Onam season.

With the Arun Gopy directorial, audiences have high hopes for Dileep’s remarkable comeback in Bandra, especially after the filmmaker’s impressive display of talent in the action thriller Ramaleela.