Vyjanath Biradar's 500th Film 90 Bidi Manig Nadi To Release On This Date

Famous character artist Vyjanath Biradar, who is 70 years old, is all set to showcase his talent in his 500th film, titled 90 Bidi Manig Nadi. The film is all set to release on June 29. Directed by Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni, the shooting for the film was recently completed.

The makers have treated the audience with a song titled “Single Kan Double Horn," in which Biradar showcases his dancing skills alongside actress Neetha Maindargi. Choreographed by Bhushan, the peppy dance number adds a lively and energetic touch to the film. The song, composed and written by Shivu Beragi, required Biradar to dedicate five days to rehearsals, highlighting his commitment and passion for his craft.

This milestone film is a testament to Vyjanath Biradar’s illustrious career and his dedication to his art. Fans can look forward to witnessing his remarkable performance in 90 Bidi Manig Nadi as he continues to captivate the audience with his talent and versatility.

It is truly inspiring to hear about Vyjanath Biradar’s journey in the film industry. He mentioned at the song release event that an artist is like a stone that should be chiselled for a variety of roles. Despite having a primary-level education, Biradar’s determination and passion led him to his first audition at Dharwad Panchalingeshwara Nataka Mandali, where he competed against a graduate. His unwavering commitment to learning and improving his craft has brought him this far in his career.

Biradar’s journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and highlights the importance of continuous learning and growth in the pursuit of one’s passion. It’s wonderful to hear that he feels a sense of fulfilment and happiness in completing 500 films in his career. Not only has he achieved success and financial rewards from his profession but he also takes pride in the accomplishment itself.

The film 90 Bidi Manig Nadi, backed by Ratnamala Badardinni under the Amma Talkies banner, features Neeta Mindargi, Preethu Pooja, veteran actor Kari Subbu, Daring Star Dharma, Prashant Siddhi, Abhay Veer, RD Babu, Vivek, Jambagi, Rudragowda Badaradinni, Muruli Hoskote, Rajendra Gugwada, Radeep, Santu Sokanadagi and LIC Lokesh. With Veer Samarth handling the background score, the film promises to offer an engaging cinematic experience.