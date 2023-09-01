'Waiting For You To Rock Thalapathy 68': Director Venkat Prabhu On Yuvan Shankar's Birthday

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the most popular music composers in the South Indian film industry. His music has always had a huge impact on films and they have become quite popular among the masses as well. On Thursday, the talented composer celebrated his birthday and people from showbiz wished him on the occasion.

Tamil director Venkat Prabhu expressed himself on Twitter and wished Yuvan Shankar Raja on his birthday. He also expressed his excitement for his highly anticipated upcoming collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy68. Prabhu tweeted. “Happy bday Thambi @thisisysr waiting for you to rock #Thalapathy68."

Happy bday Thambi @thisisysr waiting for u to rock #Thalapathy68— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 31, 2023

Prabhu’s tweet has gone viral among fans, as there is a lot of hype regarding Thalapathy Vijay and his second collaboration. Thalapathy 68, which stars the actor in the lead role. It is being produced under the famous AGS Entertainment banner and is currently in the pre-production stages. Reportedly, the Tamil actor is currently in Los Angeles, USA, along with Prabhu and creative producer Archana Kalpathi, and they have been discussing the 3D VFX scan technology in the film.

Thalapathy 68 is AGS Entertainment’s second film with Vijay after Bigil in 2019. Bigil became a massive hit at the box office and the blockbuster banner will be trying to create the same box office spectacle once again. There has been a lot of anticipation among the fans since the announcement of the film. According to reports, the shooting of the film is expected to start in a month, as the makers are looking to release it in 2024.

Yuvan Shankar Raja will be giving the music and background score for Thalapathy 68. This will be the second time that he will be collaborating with Vijay, after Pudhiya Geethai in 2003. The fans must be expecting another blockbuster album from the music composer.