‘Walked 8 KM Every Day To ...': Gajendra Chauhan On His Struggle Before Mahabharata Success

Gajendra Chauhan has been a famous figure in the television world. His career has spanned almost 30 years, and he has worked in almost 600 television series. He received nationwide recognition after he played the role of Yudhishthira in BR Chopra’s popular TV serial Mahabharat. His performance was highly appreciated by the audience, and people started considering him perfect for the role of Yudhishthira. The whole cast of the show is still respected in India. Recently, the show was once again released during the lockdown, and people were still glued to their screens to watch the performances of the actors.

Gajendra Chauhan studied at Kirori Mal College at the University of Delhi. While studying, he used to work at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He always wanted to become an actor and decided to quit his job. In 1982, he shifted to Mumbai to pursue his passion for acting. His first role as an actor was in Rajshree Production’s Paying Guest. Reportedly, he was paid around Rs 201 for his job.

Talking about his struggles, Gajendra Chauhan once revealed in an interview that the money that was given to him was quite low as he was relatively new in the industry. He added that he used to save money by walking 8 kilometres on foot to the sets of his serial to save 25 paise every day. He further added that it was Mahabharat that had given him popularity in the TV world, and then people started recognising him. He also acted in various films and popular shows after the success of Mahabharat.

Apart from acting, he was also involved in the administration of the Cinema and Television Artists Association for 20 years and even served as its president for a year. In 2004. He decided to enter politics and became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2015, he was marred by controversy after he was appointed chairman of FTII. The students didn’t accept him, as they felt it was a move by the ruling government to saffronize the acting institute. There were several protests held against his appointment.