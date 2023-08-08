Waltair Veerayya To Khaidi No. 150, Know First Day Collections Of Chiranjeevi Last 5 Movies

Megastar Chiranjeevi is ready to hit the big screens again this year with his upcoming Telugu film Bholaa Shankar. It is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam which was released in 2015. As the release date of the movie is coming near, the promotional activities by the makers for the film are reaching their apex height. Apart from the huge cut-outs of Chiranjeevi, the pre-release business of this movie has reached Rs 90 crore, that only if the media reports are to be believed. The movie is slated to release on August 11. In this situation, let’s take a look at the last five films of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the first-day collections of those.

Waltair Veerayya

At the beginning of the year 2023, Megastar Chiranjeevi greeted his fans with the movie Waltair Veerayya. It was directed by KS Ravindra while the music was given by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie was released on January 13 and also starred Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The first-day collection of the movie in Telugu-speaking states was Rs 22.90 crore while the total collection of the movie accounted for Rs 137.85 crore. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 88 crore. Chiranjeevi was paid Rs 50 crore for his role in the movies

Godfather

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s starrer movie GodFather was released on October 5 last year. Apart from the megastar, the film also had Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles. Salman Khan also played a role in this movie. In Telugu states the movie earned Rs 12.97 crore. It did a pre-release business of Rs 73 crore while the total collection of this movie was 59.38 crore.

Acharya

The film was released on April 22 last year by the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan with Pooja Hegde joining the cast. The movie collected Rs 29.50 crore on its first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film was released amid huge expectations and did a pre-release business of Rs 131.20 crore. Disappointingly, the movie earned only Rs 48.36 crore at the box office. The film was directed by Koratala Siva.

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

Chiranjeevi played the role of a historical warrior Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy along with Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Actress Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia also played a pivotal part in this movie. This film earned Rs 38.75 crore in Telugu-speaking states on its first day. It earned a total of Rs 143 crore while it did a pre-release business of Rs 187 crore.

Khaidi No. 150

The comeback movie of Chiranjeevi earned Rs 23.25 crore on the first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states combined. The movie did a pre-release business of Rs 87 crore but the overall collection exceeded this amount and the movie turned out to become profitable for this actor. The film earned a total of Rs 104 crore in India.