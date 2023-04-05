War 2: Jr NTR Joins Ayan Mukerji's Spy Movie, RRR Star To Clash With Hrithik Roshan?

Big news for Jr NTR fans! The RRR star has said yes to War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead, as per a new report. If confirmed, War 2 marks Tarak’s big Bollywood debut! The report about the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor joining the film comes just a day after it was revealed that Ayan has been roped in to helm the spy film.

As per a Pinkvilla report, NTR will be locking horns with Hrithik’s Kabir in the film, hinting that the Telugu superstar will be seen as an antagonist in the film. It has also been claimed that an action-packed face-off has been penned for the film which will be a treat to Hrithik and Tarak’s fans.

“NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr,” the source told the publication.

“If he has given a nod, it means that War 2 is eclipsing the first film of the franchise in terms of plot as well as scale. Hrithik Roshan v/s NTR Jr. will be a battle worth experiencing on the largest possible screen. War is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra and he was clear from the beginning to take War 2 to a whole new level, and NTR Jr’s addition has made this one of the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry,” the insider added.

If it is true, War 2 is setting new bars for spy movies in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Ayan is remaining tight-lipped about his role as a director in War 2. News18.com reached out to Ayan Mukerji for his reaction to the speculations. Ayan neither accepted nor denied the rumours and simply smiled.

