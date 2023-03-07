Remember Aa Okkati Adakku fame Rambha? While the actress won a million hearts with her screen presence, her personal life wasn’t as dreamy as she had thought. After a few years of her marriage, it was reported that Rambha’s husband was already married. As per reports, she alleged that her husband Indrakumar Pathmanathan was already married to a woman called Dushyanti Selvavinayakam. Rambha allegedly stated that she was surprised when she came to know about it about whom she had no knowledge at all.

Rambha, who is known for her roles in films such as Bandhan and Judwa, became the subject of discussion for all the wrong reasons in 2016, a few years after her marriage. At that time, there were reports that the actress is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband. According to some media reports, she was also spotted at a court in Chennai.

However, the actress later dismissed the news of her divorce saying that she is happily married to her husband. At present, the actress lives happily with her family and she has been away from the film industry. She often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media.

For those who do not know, Rambha got married to Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan, who was living in Canada in 2010, at the peak of her career.

Rambha often shares pictures featuring her family on Instagram. Look at this photo in which the actress is seen with her “little angels”.

Then there are days when Rambha treats her fans to some casual clicks. Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “Casual clicks, light makeup with my smile ON .my accessory.”

Rambha was last seen in the 2008 Telugu film Donga Sachinollu.

