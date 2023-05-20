Was Drawn To My Character's Strong Principles In Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo: Varun Mitra

Actor Varun Mitra, known for his remarkable performance in the series Guilty Minds, has now played a captivating role in the Disney+Hotstar show Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. In the series directed by Homi Adajania, Varun portrays the character of Kapil, the son of Desi Pablo Escobar “Rani Ba", portrayed by veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. Speaking about his involvement in the show, Varun expressed his dedication to his character and the rewarding experience it has been for him. He emphasised the significant efforts he has put into bringing this role to life and acknowledged Adajania’s guidance in preparing for the character.

When offered the role of Kapil in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Varun’s immediate reaction was driven by the layered nature of the character. He was drawn to Kapil’s strong principles and the character’s profound unawareness of the events shaping his life. The transformative journey of Kapil resonated with Varun, and he was determined to seize this opportunity. Varun acknowledged that such character-driven roles are not easily attainable for actors and seized the chance to play the character with enthusiasm.

Varun’s on-screen principles in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo also reflect certain aspects of his personal life. He shared his belief that life rarely unfolds according to plans, and challenges must be faced head-on. Despite any setbacks, Varun emphasised the importance of pursuing work that feels right and aligns with one’s values.

Off-screen, Varun developed a strong bond with his co-star Dimple Kapadia during the filming of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. Spending ample time together, travelling, and residing close to one another fostered a natural camaraderie between them. Reflecting on their collaboration, Varun praised Dimple Kapadia’s exceptional talent and described the experience of working alongside her as truly remarkable.

Looking ahead to future projects, Varun expressed his aspirations to portray the character of an army officer. He shared his dream of playing the role of military personnel, drawing inspiration from his grandfather, who served in the Indian Army. With an upcoming project alongside Kangana in Tejas, Varun’s desire to play an army officer in a future endeavour signifies his eagerness for such a compelling role.

Varun Mitra’s commendable performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and his enthusiasm for diverse and challenging roles highlight his dedication and passion as an actor. As he continues to embark on new projects, his commitment to his craft promises captivating performances that could resonate with audiences.