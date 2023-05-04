Was Raghav Juyal Paid Rs 1 Crore For Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan?

Raghav Juyal has carved a niche for himself as a dancer and choreographer. The dancer, known for his slow-motion lyrical dubstep, moved to the big screen with films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Raghav recently featured in Salman Khan’s film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite a star-studded lineup in the film, the dancer-turned-actor managed to earn appreciation from the audience. But looks like the ENaudience’s appreciation is not the only reward Raghav got from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor reportedly was paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the film. The amount paid to the actor had much to do with the actor’s wide fan base and ability to relate to the masses.

A source told Pinkvilla that “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with digital audiences. He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor." Raghav Juyal plays the role of Ishq, who is one of Salman’s three brothers in the film.

Earlier, while promoting the film along with other cast members on the Kapil Sharma Show, Raghav Juyal spoke about how he landed the role in the film. He said that he was busy working on another project when one of his team members informed him that Salman Khan was calling for him. He decided to call back later, as he believed it to be his friend and fellow dancer Salman Yusuff Khan. But he was soon made to realise that it was ‘The Salman Khan!’ He mentioned, “I was in shock because never in my wildest dream did I ever think that Salman Khan would call me directly." Initially, he assumed it was a choreography gig but was surprised to know that he was being offered a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Raghav Juyal rose to fame with his stint as a contestant on the reality TV show Dance India Dance. He also participated as a choreographer in subsequent seasons. Later, he became the host of a noted dance-based reality show Dance Plus. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the film Sonali Cable.

