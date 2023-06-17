Was Rajesh Khanna In A Relationship With This Actress Before Marrying Dimple Kapadia?

The legendary Rajesh Khanna needs no introduction. The actor has left an impeccable mark on the hearts of the audience. From his films to dialogues, Rajesh Khanna stays in our hearts rent-free. The actor was married to Dimple Kapadia. The couple were parents to Twinkle and Rinkie. The couple parted ways in 1982. But did you know Rajesh Khanna was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a model before marrying Dimple Kapadia?

Rajesh Khanna and actress Anju Mahendru were reportedly in a relationship for seven years.

In an interview with Stardust, Anju Mahendru said, “He wanted me to fuss over him like all those others who are perpetually falling at his feet. I loved him. I couldn’t fawn over him. To me, he was Jatin or Justin. A man I loved, not Rajesh Khanna, Superstar or The Phenomenon."

She added, “As much as I could, I had submerged my individuality, my personality, my identity into his- to make him happy. He wanted me to give up modelling at a time when I was paid very highly. I did."

Rajesh Khanna, on the other hand, claimed that Anju Mahendru was too busy to spend time with her. In an interview, he had said, “Often after a hard day at the studios, I’d return home to find a note saying that she had gone to so-and-so’s party…Or when I would drop in tired and lonely, at her house, I would find her entertaining friends…I’d want to spend an evening alone with her…”

Rajesh Khanna was known for work in films including Anand, Bawarchi, and Do Raaste among others.