Was Shah Rukh Khan 'Lattoo' Over Nayanthara On Jawan Set? His EPIC Reply Will Surprise You

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned for delighting his fans with intriguing tidbits and enjoyable interactions before his movie releases, continued this tradition with his upcoming film ‘Jawan.’ With its theatrical debut set for September 7, SRK engaged in his lively ‘Ask SRK’ Twitter session, revealing captivating details about the Atlee directorial project. Of course, fans couldn’t help but inquire about whether he went ‘lattu’ for his Jawan co-star Nayanthara.

When a Twitter user asked, “Nayanthara mam pe lattu huye ya nahi?", Shah Rukh Khan who is absolutely the king of witty replies promptly wrote back, “Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan." Needless to say, his response left several fans in splits under the Twitter thread.

Chup karo! Doh bacchon ki maa hain woh!! Ha ha. #Jawan https://t.co/A9dujnaFCW— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been making waves on the Internet ever since its prevue was released on July 11. With fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release, their excitement has reached new heights, thanks to Badshah Of Bollywood’s captivating looks and powerful dialogues showcased in the 172-second promo video. Social media platforms, particularly Twitter, had been abuzz with discussions about the Atlee directorial. Users, unable to contain their anticipation, had flooded the Internet with questions. One such user had directed a query to Shah Rukh Khan in the previous #AskSRK session, asking about his experience working with co-stars Vijay and Nayanthara. The question read, “What was your experience with Vijay and Nayanthara?”

Responding graciously, Shah Rukh Khan described Nayanthara as the sweetest among them all, saying, “Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a ‘mad’ actor in an awesome way. So much to learn from both actually.”

Meanwhile, it was after the ‘Jawan Prevue’ that fans have been waiting in anticipation to see SRK’s diverse looks in the film. From bandages to masks and more, it was his bald look that truly stole the spotlight, generating an unprecedented buzz to witness King Khan in this entirely novel avatar.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. The movie also has a cameo appearance by actress Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Atlee, Jawan will be hitting the theatres on September 7.