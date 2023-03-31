‘Was Very Difficult’: When Satish Shah Had To Do 8 Retakes For This Scene In Main Hoon Na

Bollywood actor Satish Shah’s stint as a hilarious professor Rasai in the film Main Hoon Na has been lauded by many. Shah Rukh Khan might have won our hearts with his portrayal of Major Ram, an undercover agent, but it was Satish’s spitting-while-talking scenes that still make us go ROFL. Slipping into Rasai’s character was, however, not a cakewalk for Satish. The reason is the Bollywood superstar himself. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Satish spilled the beans on how he was forced to undergo 8 retakes for a particular spit-related scene in the movie, conducted on classroom premises. All because SRK could not control his laughter.

Recalling his shooting days, Satish Shah shared that he used to drink a glass of water before any of his spitting scenes transpired. Retaining the water in his mouth, he practised speaking in a certain accentuated method so that the water sprayed from his mouth, whenever he spoke. But his hard work went futile every time as Shah Rukh Khan burst out laughing, causing him to retake the scene again.

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor further revealed that this happened 8 times. After the 8th retake in the classroom, Satish disclosed that he got furious. “Then I got really angry and said after this I won’t do it. And everyone is laughing, they are falling off the chair,” he remembered. The scene was so funny for the cast and crew members witnessing it, that even in the 9th retake, Shah Rukh Khan once again, cracked up.

Finally, the makers were compelled to insert actor Zayed Khan’s scene in the particular shot, to save Satish from giving another retake. “It was very difficult to keep a straight face and do these things but such things do happen,” agreed Satish.

In the same interview, Satish Shah also opened up about how SRK and director Farah Khan convinced him to play the role of Rasai. Earlier, he was given two options - either to essay the character of Rasai or the strict college principal which was later played by Boman Irani. Both Shah Rukh and Farah urged Satish that he would be perfect for the role. Citing what SRK told him, Satish said, “I think you should this role because we can’t think of anybody else doing it. That’s how I ended up doing that role but it was not easy because I thought about how to go about it.”

Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, and Sunil Shetty in pivotal roles turned out to be a blockbuster in the theatres.

Read all the Latest Movies News here