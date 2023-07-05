Watch: Actor Gaurav More Shows His Love For Vada Pav In This Hilarious Clip

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra fame popular Marathi actor Gaurav More is currently enjoying his stay in London and is having loads of fun. It looks like he has found his favourite snack even in England. Don’t believe us? Well, his recent Instagram reel is a testament to this fact. Gaurav More’s recent video is hilarious. It is all about London and the “delicious” vada-pav. Along with him, we can see actress Manisha Shinde. The video begins with Manisha feeling star-struck after seeing him, while she is happily munching on a vada-pav. She greets him and asks, “Will you eat vada-pav?” Gaurav responded by asking her, “You came to London and ate vada-pav?” and instead suggested trying something like pizza or a burger, and then he leaves.

The clip further shows that after some time, Gaurav More can be seen happily devouring a vada-pav. Seeing this, Manisha Shinde mocked him and questioned why he could not eat a pizza or burger either. His relatable answer will make you laugh out loud. He said, “Go anywhere in the world, there is no better option than vada-pav.” He then offers a plate of vada-pav to Manisha and both can be seen relishing the snack with a Kolhapuri chilli.

Gaurva More captioned the reel in Marathi, which can be translated to: “Anywhere in the world, our Vadapav is delicious.” Fans shared their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “So true. Kuch bhi kha lo vada-pav ke siva pet nahi bharta (Eat whatever you want to, but nothing satisfies the hungry tummy like a vada-pav.” Another fan commented, “Eating a burger does not give the same feeling as eating a vada-pav.” One other individual wrote, “Even I love vada-pav.”

Reportedly, the Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra team is on an international tour, and that too for the second time. The team will be performing their skits in different cities in the US and Canada. By the end of July 2023, the team will be back and resume shooting for the TV show.