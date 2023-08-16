Watch: Actor Yogi Babu, Shooting In Ooty, Takes Time To Play Football With Kids

Yogi Babu is one of the finest comic actors in South cinema. He recently visited Ooty (Tamil Nadu) to shoot for a project. A video, which shows him playing football with the local kids, is going viral on social media. The viral clip shows Yogi Babu enjoying his free time with children in Ooty. He can be spotted playing football against a scenic backdrop. According to reports, Yogi Babu is shooting for a web series called Chutney Sambar. The series, which is directed by Radhamohan, also stars actresses Vani Bhojan and Samyuktha Menon. Its shooting has been going on in Ooty for a week. On the morning of August 14, the shooting took place in the region’s Devarshola area. At that time, many scenes were shot in which actor Yogi Babu and other leading actors from the cast participated. Locals, including children, gathered and enjoyed watching the shoot.

Yogi Babu is an Indian actor and comedian who predominantly appears in Tamil cinema. He has acted in many comedy movies and has starred alongside superstars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan. He won the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award three times. He also worked as an assistant director in movies like Lollu Sabha and also worked as a screenwriter for around two years. Yogi Babu made his debut through a feature film Yogi as an aspiring actor and has subsequently adapted the name of the movie as his stage name. He appeared in his first major comedy role through the movie named Pattathu Yaanai, while he was also seen in the Bollywood comedy movie Chennai Express alongside Shah Rukh Khan.