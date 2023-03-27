Kushee Ravi is one of the most admired actresses in the Kannada film industry. She often shares pictures that quickly go viral. Recently, she dropped a behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot, which is now making a huge buzz on social media. In the clip, we can see how preparations for her photoshoot are taking place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushee Ravi (@iamkusheeraviofficial)

The video also unveils some of her incredible poses, which amazed the audience yet again. In the clip, Kushee can be seen posing in different locations. Kushee Ravi looked all glammed up in a blue saree, which she paired up with a pink blouse. She accessorised her outfit with green bangles, a neckpiece, and a gajra in her hair.

Kushee Ravi captioned her post, “A true Bangalorean. Here is the making of my favourite photoshoot”. Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “You look beautiful”. Another user commented, “Awesome”. The third user wrote, “Loved the look”. One user also called her “Queen”. Her fans even showered the actress with love and heart eyes emojis.

She also dropped a video in which she can be seen grooving in the same traditional attire, and there’s no denying that she looks adorable. Her energetic dance moves and glamorous personality sets the internet on fire once again.

This is not the first time, Kushee often shares pictures that create a stir on the internet. Be it with her acting prowess or fashion choices, she manages to steal the spotlight every time she brings something new to the table.

Earlier, she wore a saree right from the couture of Anthariya Fashion Academy. In the photos, she can be seen wearing her traditional attire, which she teamed up with exquisite jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushee Ravi (@iamkusheeraviofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushee Ravi (@iamkusheeraviofficial)

Kushee Ravi is best known for films including Spooky College, Dia, and Nakshe. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming projects including Son of Mutha, Pruthvi Ambaar, and an untitled Sudeep Kishan Film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here