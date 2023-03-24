Shubhangi Atre, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is a well-known face of the Hindi television industry. The actress is currently making headlines for her latest photoshoot video, which went viral on social media. The actress has shared the video on her official Instagram handle. Shubhangi slayed her looks in a black chiffon saree which she teamed with a sleeveless floral printed corset top. She is also seen holding a tuberose stick in her hand as she posed in front of the lenses.

As soon as the video surfaced, the fans were surprised to see this look of the actress. One of the users commented, “Bold and beautiful, and another one wrote, " You are looking stunning and so hot. Keep being gorgeous and super hot." “World’s beautiful smile you have. Love you," commented a third user. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time the diva has surprised her fans. A few days back on March 4, Shubhangi Atre shared a black-and-white portrait picture. It seemed like the actress was enjoying her time. Shubhangi was seen slaying in a sleeveless kurta and is seen sitting on a couch in her house as she clicked the picture. Sharing the still, the actress wrote, “keep going, keep growing" in the caption.

See the pic:

Seeing the post, fans rushed to the comments section and showered compliments on their favourite actress.

Recently, Shubhangi Atre had come into the limelight regarding her separation from her husband Peeyush Poorey. After 19 years of marriage, the actress decided to separate from her husband. Shubhangi talked about her marriage in one of her recent interviews. The actress said, “My husband Peeyush and I tried a lot to save our marriage. For the last year, both of us have been living separately. In any marriage, it is very important to have respect, love, trust, and friendship for each other. After trying everything possible in every way, we have decided to part ways."

For the unversed Shubhangi and Peeyush got married in 2003 in Indore. Peeyush is a digital marketer and both have a daughter named Aashi.

On the professional front, Shubhangi Atre made her debut in acting with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played Palchinn Basu. Later, she worked on popular shows like Kapoor’s Kasturi and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa. However, she became a household name after playing the role of Angoori Tiwari in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! The show ranks among the longest-running Indian comedy sitcoms. It revolves around two couples, where the husbands are attracted to each other’s wives and try to woo them. The show is produced under the banner of Edit II Productions and has completed over 2,000 episodes since its premiere in 2015.

Read all the Latest Movies News here