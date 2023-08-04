Watch: Alia Bhatt Shows Us How To Pull Off Oversized Denim-On-Denim Airport Look

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. During her promotional outings for RARKPK, Alia Bhatt grabbed our attention with her gorgeous saree avatars. From light pastel blues to shades of pink, she was a stunner, impressing the fashion police. But, it would be wrong to assume that she looks good only in traditional outfits. Recently, Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport, presumably for her work commitments. And her casual-chic airport look captured attention yet again.

A video of Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport was dropped by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. She aced the denim fashion like an expert, stepping out of her car in style. Alia donned an oversized denim jacket that she paired with flared denim jeans. Underneath, the actress wore a dusty white tank top. She kept her makeup minimal, tying her hair in a sleek bun. Alia sported black-rimmed sunglasses and carried a white handbag, complementing her denim outfit. The B-town diva rounded off her look by slipping into a pair of white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Before entering the airport premise, Alia Bhatt posed for photographs, flashing a radiant smile. On August 3, the lead cast of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh), alongside veteran actor Dharmendra, and the film’s director Karan Johar attended the film’s success party held in Mumbai. Now, it seems that Alia will be jetting off to another destination, which is yet to be revealed.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to react to it in the comments. One user guessed, “Heart of Stone promotions starting.” “Without makeup, she looks pretty,” gushed another. A third individual simply called Alia a “Princess.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is geared up for the release of her first Hollywood venture Heart Of Stone. The spy action film, helmed by Tom Harper also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in important roles. For the first time in her acting career, Alia will be essaying the role of an antagonist, Keya Dhawan in the film. Heart Of Stone will premiere on Netflix on August 11.