Watch: Allu Arjun's Fan Power On Full Display At AAA Cinemas Launch

Allu Arjun is a name that needs no introduction. Allu Arjun’s stardom has only grown with every new project. After his stint in movies, the actor has now displayed his expertise in the business world. Allu Arjun has launched his very first movie theatre, known as AAA Cinemas. Made in collaboration with Asian Cinemas, AAA Cinemas is located in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet. On June 15, Allu Arjun, accompanied by his son Ayaan, visited the theatre for the inaugural ceremony. What surprised the paps was the massive fan gathering at the spot. Videos and pictures from the event are now circulating widely on social media handles.

A video of Allu Arjun getting mobbed by his fans was tweeted by Telugu film producer Sreenivasa Kumar. “Another landmark added to Ameerpet Hyderabad, AAACinemas. Classy one at the Heart of the city. The visual experience of the movie audience is better & brighter now,” read the tweet.

Another landmark added to Ameerpeta Hyderabad#AAACinemas Classy one at Heart of the city 👌The visual experience of the movie audience is more better & brighter now @alluarjun #AAACinemasLaunch pic.twitter.com/oWATf4fs6e— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) June 15, 2023

The video captured Allu Arjun arriving in a car, accompanied by a strong security presence. The enthusiastic crowd erupted in cheers and shouts upon catching sight of the popular actor from the film Pushpa. Some even followed his car, recording videos and taking pictures. Soon, the car halted abruptly, surrounded by an excited bunch of people. Within moments, Allu Arjun emerged from the car’s sunroof, creating a wave of euphoria among his dedicated fans. Dressed in an elegant suit, he graciously acknowledged the overwhelming love by waving and offering a ‘namaste’ gesture with folded hands to the sea of admirers.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the Telangana cinematography minister as well as prominent producers like Suniel Narang, Allu Aravind, and Bharat Narang. According to a report in Pinkvilla, AAA Cinemas boasts striking interiors, that serve the perfect blend of comfort and style. Featuring luxurious seating arrangements and top-notch features, movie-goers are expected to have a grand cinematic experience at AAA cinemas. Additionally, Prabhas’ mythological and action-drama, Adipurush, will be the first film to get screened at the theatre complex.

Besides being busy with his business venture, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise, titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again been roped in as the female lead, Srivalli.