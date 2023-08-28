Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Amazed By Woman's Graceful Interpretation Of His Poem

Amitabh Bachchan’s reign in the Hindi film industry seems to be never-ending. At 80, the Big B of Bollywood shows no signs of retiring from the thing he loves the most— acting. But apart from films, Amitabh Bachchan is also an ardent lover of poetry. Through his beautifully curated poetic renditions which the megastar often shares on social media, he can also be hailed as the Shaheshah of poetry. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter) of a stunning dance performance by a woman in one of his recited poems. With the graceful moves of the dancer alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s deep voice, the video is surely a treat to watch.

“T 4751 - A poem I recited… beautifully rendered in a dance form…” captioned Amitabh Bachchan, sharing the video for his fans to watch. The video opens with the calming words of Big B’s shayari floating into our ears, “Mutthi mei kuch sapne lekar, bhar kar jebon mei aashayein, dil mei hai armaan yahi, kuch kar jaayein. Suraj sa tej nahi mujhme, deepak sa jalta dekhoge, apni had roshan karne se, tum mujhko kab tak rokoge. (With dreams in my fist, wishes filled in my pockets, there is only one desire in my heart - to do something. I’m not as bright as the sun, I burn like a lamp. How long can you stop me from spreading my illumination?)"

Amitabh Bachchan’s poem seems to be a celebration of an indomitable spirit of a person, who wishes to soar higher and higher in life, despite all the troubles and tribulations coming their way. The actor’s positive words serve to be a motivation to those who might feel bogged down by life or any negative force trying to bring them down, but each time, they emerge victorious, with their unstoppable determination.

The elegant dance steps captured the essence of Amitabh Bachchan’s poem quite brilliantly, leaving social media users in awe and praise. While one user called it “Really beautiful” another showered multiple plaudits on Bachchan’s “mesmerising voice which can enhance anything in this world.” “You are the epitome of excellence. Just brilliant in everything. The ultimate Best Is You,” read another endearing comment.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is geared up for the much-anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Additionally, rumours are doing the rounds that the megastar will team up with Shah Rukh Khan, 17 years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in a secret upcoming project.