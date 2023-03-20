Multi-talented Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is everyone’s favourite these days. The growth of Anasuya’s career is quite inspiring. Anasuya Bharadwaj, an actress and television host, requires no introduction. With Anasuya on the screen, there is never even a single dull minute. In various comedy programmes, like Jabardasth and F2: Fun and Frustration among others, she makes us laugh until our stomachs hurt.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of her adorable shots. On Sunday, 5-year-old pictures of the actress resurfaced on the internet and fans went gaga over it. She also shared it in her stories and wrote, “Oo my god! This is my favourite outfit.” Initially, the picture was posted of the celebrity stylist Gauri Naidu.

Before this, the diva was seen in one of her best desi avatars. She chose to wear a rust-orange silk saree with a matching blouse and looked unreal. Keeping everything royal yet chic she chose to add a few flowers to her low bun.

Nonetheless, Anasuya has demonstrated her talent for portraying serious characters, as evidenced by Pushpa: The Rising, a movie starring Allu Arjun. Anasuya fans have already caught a glimpse of the outstanding actress on camera.

In her personal life, Anasuya married businessman and investment advisor Susank Bharadwaj in 2010. The pair dated for a considerable amount of time while they were still in college. Ayanssh and Shaurya Bharadwaj are the two lovebirds’ two gorgeous children. The actress frequently publishes photos of her partner and sons in joyful family settings.

When it comes to her acting abilities, Anasuya has left a lasting impression in popular movies like Pushpa: The Rise, Acharya, Godfather Rangasthalam, and Khiladi, among others. Speaking of her forthcoming job, the accomplished actress will soon begin filming the web series Kanyasulkam in which she will play the part of Madhuravani.

