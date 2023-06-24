Watch: Anusha Dandekar Late Night Joy Ride On Mumbai Streets

Actress and VJ Anusha Dandekar was spotted enjoying a thrilling bike ride on Mumbai streets. Anusha, who grew up in Kingsgrove, Australia, shifted to India over a decade ago to pursue a career in showbiz. Since then, she has hosted several shows and acted in Bollywood films. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the actress was riding as a pillion, hooting and ecstatic as the cool wind ruffled her hair.

Anusha Dandekar was wearing a black and white patched loose-fitting jumpsuit with black peep-toe shoes. The actress looked visibly happy about her adventure night but was surprised to find the paparazzi there. She exclaimed, “Oh my god!" when she released herself to be captured by the photographers. The video was posted along with a caption that read, “Wonder if that little girl in Kingsgrove ever thought in her wildest dreams that three decades down the line she’d be zippin’ through the streets of Mumbai. Such a journey it must’ve been! It all began about twenty years back when she flew into desi tinsel town to work as a VJ. We hear MTV was the rage back then."

Anusha Dandekar rose to popularity in the entertainment industry as a VJ. She has hosted several youth shows, such as MTV Dance Crew, MTV Teen Diva, and India’s Next Top Model. She was also cast in films including Delhi Belly, Hello, and Lalbaug Parel, among others. She will next be seen in the Marathi film Baap Manus.

Earlier this month, Anusha Dandekar shared that she went through surgery to remove a lump from her ovary. During the procedure, physicians discovered that there was more than one lump. She continued, saying that her rehabilitation process had been “pretty intense."

Anusha shared more details on her Instagram post and mentioned that she was, “super lucky everything Is great now." The actress also shared advice for all women. She wrote, “Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17, and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today."

Anusha also expressed her gratitude to the doctor and the hospital staff who treated her.