Watch: ARMY In Frenzy As BTS Star V Joins Jungkook Onstage For Unforgettable Performance

BTS member Jungkook is basking in the success of his solo single SEVEN. During the promotion of his track at the K-Pop music show, Inkigayo, he delivered a mesmerising performance. However, it was the surprise presence of Taehyung aka V that stole the spotlight and captured the hearts of ARMYs. V not only made a special appearance but also shared the stage with Jungkook, creating a memorable moment for their dedicated supporters. Videos and photos from the set are now doing rounds on the internet.

A fan shared a video from the show and wrote, “Jungkook called Taehyung even counted for him I’m literally crying my Taekook heart.”

JUNGKOOK CALLED TAEHYUNG EVEN COUNTED FOR HIM I'M LITERALLY CRYING MY TAEKOOK HEART😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/xVNCMIpuXR— Zoe♡ backup:) (@taegukkiesbby) July 30, 2023

During Jungkook’s performance on stage, he pleasantly surprised the audience by inviting Taehyung to join him. The two talented BTS members showcased their impressive dance skills together. The crowd erupted in cheers as they witnessed the incredible camaraderie between the duo.

In a nail-biting competition on Inkigayo, BTS member Jungkook emerged as the ultimate winner, securing the top spot for his solo SEVEN. Surprisingly, Jungkook’s genuine reaction to the announcement went viral, as he confessed that he hadn’t anticipated winning the award. Alongside Jungkook, NCT DREAM and NewJeans were also nominated.

Jungkook Inkigayo speech + encore🐰 Oh I didn't know that I would be accepting this (award). Thank you so much. Oh.. I didn't manage to prepare a speech though. Thank you so much and since I did a great set on Seven, please look forward to great music+ pic.twitter.com/ighkbhrVhQ — 로메달콤뀨🌙 (slow) (@lovemazejikook) July 30, 2023

Jungkook and Taehyung have a special bond. Previously, in a Spotify interview, Jungkook shared a heartwarming detail about their friendship and mentioned that V was the first person he played SEVEN for after recording it. Despite their strong connection, Jungkook also reveals that their taste in music doesn’t align at all, as V likes calm and cooler songs.

Taehyung is currently preparing for the release of his solo album and according to Jungkook, the songs are truly impressive.

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently achieved an extraordinary milestone as his solo track SEVEN secured the top spot on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 singles chart. Interestingly, the Golden Maknae joins Jimin as the second BTS member to reach this mark.

BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, J Hope, Jin, Jungkook and V are currently on a break from their collective activities. Each member is dedicating their time to solo projects, while Jin and J Hope are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.