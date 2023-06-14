Watch: Ashvini Mahangade's Boyfriend Nilesh Adjusting Her Lehenga Is Too Sweet To Miss

Marathi actress Ashvini Mahangade has proved her acting mettle with powerful performances in the serial Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the film Boyz and other projects. Recently, she brightened up the internet in a clip with her boyfriend, businessman Nilesh Jagadale. In the clip, Nilesh can be seen adjusting Ashvini’s lehenga. Nilesh looked handsome in an all-white suit while Ashvini also looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga. The couple can be seen engaged in a conversation as they posed for the cameras. Check the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asʜvɪɴɪ Pʀᴀᴅɪᴘᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ Mᴀʜᴀɴɢᴀᴅᴇ (@ashvinimahangade)

The actress wrote in the caption that people who are in love have to stick together through many tough times. According to Ashvini, a beautiful relationship is an experience that becomes enjoyable when you are there with the person you love the most. This clip had received 2,46,000 views so far. Ashvini attached the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to the video.

Director Sachin Ambre commented, “Wow congratulations." Actress Sayali Jadhav and celebrity fitness trainer Guddu Kamble also lauded this video. Other fans appreciated the video as well and commented that Ashvini and Nilesh look the best.

On the work front, Ashvini Mahangade has donned the hat of host for the Marathi devotional show Man Mandira Gajar Bhakticha. Viewers can watch this show on Zee Talkies from Monday to Saturday at 06:00 pm. Ashvini has visited different places of pilgrimage for the show and highlighted their importance in this program. Followers have thanked the actress for doing this project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Sourab (@mr_sourab_358)

Besides this show, Ashvini is also looking forward to one of her much-anticipated projects Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar. It is a film based on Rajmata Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, the ruler of the Malwa kingdom. The actress earlier unveiled the official poster of this film in May in which she had worn a white saree and carried a sword. Ashvini looked every bit charismatic in the poster showing intense expressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asʜvɪɴɪ Pʀᴀᴅɪᴘᴋᴜᴍᴀʀ Mᴀʜᴀɴɢᴀᴅᴇ (@ashvinimahangade)

Fans appreciated the look and commented that they are eagerly looking forward to this film.

On the other hand, Nilesh Jagadale is the founder of Moraya Production House and handles the business of organic fruits and vegetables as well. He also works as an activist in Ashvini’s NGO Rayteche Swarajya Pratishthan.