Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana And Aparshakti Return To Mumbai With Their Mother

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, P Khurrana, passed away on May 19. His last rites took place in Chandigarh. Now, the actors along with their mother Poonam Khurrana have returned to Mumbai. In a video that surfaced online, the brothers were captured exiting the Mumbai airport, displaying a heartwarming gesture of support and affection by holding their mother’s hands as they made their way towards their car.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana along with his brother Aparshakti Khurana and their mother Poonam, shared a heartwarming moment captured on a flight. Ayushmann took to his Instagram Stories to post a selfie of the three of them, radiating joy and love. The caption “Maa" expressed Ayushmann’s affection for his mother. Later, they were also spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. Ayushmann and Aparshakti walked on either side of their mother and were seen holding her hands. Watch the video here:

The actors garnered a lot of praise from the fans. “Son should be like this,” wrote a fan, while another one said, “Lucky mom.” A comment read, “God is near to us in the form of ma and baba. Take care of your precious gift from God."

It was last month their father P Khurrana passed away. Aparshakti shared the news in a statement. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

Later Ayushmann Khurrana penned an emotional note as he mourned his father’s death. “‘Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.’ ‘Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.’ Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories,” his post read.

Work-wise, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. He will next be seen in the much-awaited Dream Girl 2 along with Ananya Panday in the lead.