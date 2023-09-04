Watch: BTS Singer V Showcases His Humorous Side On Running Man Preview

BTS fans have an exciting treat in store as V, also known as Kim Taehyung, prepares for the release of his debut solo album Layover. Before the album’s launch, the singer is set to make a guest appearance on the popular South Korean reality show, Running Man. The show makers recently offered fans an exciting sneak peek of the upcoming episode and the preview introduces V as a wealthy landowner in eight different regions of the fictional Running Country. V’s charming looks receive praise from the cast and he adds humour by revealing that the production team instructed him to dress like a wealthy individual for the episode’s theme.

In a hilarious moment, V secretly tries to inform Ji Suk Jin about his visible nose hair, but the other cast member seems to hear him and they burst into laughter. As the game kicks off, Kim takes charge of setting the taxes for each region. However, the cast is shocked by the high tax rates, while Ha Dong hoon comically falls to his knees in despair.

According to a source from Running Man, BTS’s V completed filming for the episode on August 28 and fans can look forward to watching it on September 10. The show’s official Instagram account also posted a photo of Kim Taehyung’s name tag. The episode promises an entertaining showdown between V and the rest of the cast.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Taehyung mentioned his dream on Weverse was to come on running man and his dream came true. Taehyung will be on running man,” another wrote, “There is no need to be said anymore. It would be so much fun.”

V will be returning on the Running Man after 7 years. Back in 2016, the singer, along with his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, made a memorable appearance on the show to celebrate its 300th episode.

Fans of Kim Taehyung are in for a double treat this month. Just a few days before his guest appearance on Running Man, V is set to release his highly anticipated debut solo album, Layover, on September 8. What makes this date even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of the BTS singer’s beloved furry companion, Yeontan.

The album promises to showcase a different side of V as he explores new musical territories. Fans are already showering love on the singer for the earlier released tracks Love Me Again and Rainy Days, which have generated immense excitement. Collaborating with ADOR’s producer Min Hee Jin, V has poured his creativity into every song, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the full album release.